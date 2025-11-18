Left Menu

Clash of Claims: Nigerian Army and ISWAP on General's Fate

Amid conflicting reports, the Islamic State West Africa Province claims to have captured and executed a Nigerian brigadier general, a statement the Nigerian Army denies. The ongoing conflict highlights the persistent threat posed by ISWAP attacks, reflecting a broader struggle in Nigeria's campaign against armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) announced on Monday that it had captured and executed a Nigerian brigadier general. This claim contradicts statements from Nigeria's Army, which has vehemently denied the incident.

According to Al Amaq, the group affiliated news agency, Brigadier General M Uba was killed after his reported capture during a patrol near Wajiroko, Borno State. However, on Saturday, the Nigerian Army dismissed this narrative on social media, labeling it as a 'fake narrative'. ISWAP responded, accusing the Army of lying.

ISWAP has repeatedly targeted military outposts, notably attacking locations including Gajibo and Buni Gari since May. Despite Nigeria's ongoing military efforts, including airstrikes, the conflict remains intense, underscoring the enduring threat of Boko Haram offshoots like ISWAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

