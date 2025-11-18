World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

The United Nations Security Council has given a nod to a US-proposed plan aimed at stabilizing Gaza, endorsing an international force to maintain security in the region. The plan, conceived as part of a broader peace initiative, envisions a future pathway towards an independent Palestinian state.

In a 13-0 vote, with abstentions from Russia and China, the proposal successfully moved forward, crucially aided by language emphasizing Palestinian self-determination. Despite hesitations earlier, the resolution garnered backing from key Arab and Muslim countries eager to establish lasting peace.

Endorsed by President Donald Trump, the plan envisages a transitional authority and an international stabilization force to oversee security, borders, and demilitarization efforts until 2027. The plan's approval follows extended negotiations and addresses concerns of regional leaders intent on ending longstanding conflicts.