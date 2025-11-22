Rajasthan Revolutionizes Mining with Digital Transformation

The Rajasthan government is on the brink of a digital revolution in its mining sector, announcing an end to paper-based processes from December 15.

According to Principal Secretary (Mines) T Ravikant, the Mines, Geology, and Petroleum Department will transition to fully online operations, ceasing offline functions. The move encompasses the use of two mobile applications and 14 online modules for tasks like e-Ravanna, e-payments, and contractor registration.

The digital shift promises to increase transparency, minimize delays, and reduce the burden on field officers. Mines Director Mahaveer Prasad Meena emphasized the importance of training sessions for officials to ensure full digital implementation by mid-December, with a successful workshop recently conducted in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)