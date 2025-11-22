Rajasthan Revolutionizes Mining with Digital Transformation
The Rajasthan government will transition to completely paperless mining-related processes by December 15. This digital shift, involving mobile applications and online modules, aims to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and streamline operations. Officials are urged to lead the adoption to ensure seamless integration.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government is on the brink of a digital revolution in its mining sector, announcing an end to paper-based processes from December 15.
According to Principal Secretary (Mines) T Ravikant, the Mines, Geology, and Petroleum Department will transition to fully online operations, ceasing offline functions. The move encompasses the use of two mobile applications and 14 online modules for tasks like e-Ravanna, e-payments, and contractor registration.
The digital shift promises to increase transparency, minimize delays, and reduce the burden on field officers. Mines Director Mahaveer Prasad Meena emphasized the importance of training sessions for officials to ensure full digital implementation by mid-December, with a successful workshop recently conducted in Jaipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- mining
- digital
- transparency
- online
- modules
- e-government
- Mines
- Geology
- Petrloeum
ALSO READ
Rise of ‘performative male:’ How young men are experimenting with masculinity online
Delhi Police nabs man running online book piracy network, issues notices to 5 others
'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru' goes online; 35,000 documents, 3,000 illustrations available
National Child Rights Commission using AI to combat online child abuse
Rajasthan Police busts Rs 3,500 crore online investment fraud; 5 held