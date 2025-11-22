Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Shahjahanpur

A fatal accident in Shahjahanpur district resulted in the death of a father and son, while two others sustained serious injuries. The collision involved an unidentified vehicle and an e-rickshaw. Police are searching for the vehicle responsible for this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two lives were tragically cut short in Shahjahanpur district when an unidentified vehicle collided with an e-rickshaw, police reported Saturday. Father and son, Suresh (50) and Gopi (15), were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened as Suresh was traveling with family members, including his daughter and a woman relative, to Tilhar. The sudden impact left the two passengers severely injured.

Local authorities have admitted the injured to the hospital and launched a search for the vehicle involved in this devastating crash, according to Circle Officer Jyoti Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

