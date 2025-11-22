E3 Alliance Engages in Peace Talks for Ukraine

In a critical diplomatic maneuver, national security advisors from the E3 countries—consisting of France, Britain, and Germany—are set to meet with European Union, U.S., and Ukrainian officials in Geneva this Sunday. Their agenda will primarily focus on Washington's proposed peace plan for war-torn Ukraine.

This dialogue comes amid the backdrop of the G20 summit taking place in Johannesburg, positioning the talks as a significant extension of global diplomatic efforts in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The E3's involvement highlights the tight-knit security collaboration between these European powers.

The upcoming discussions are expected to shape the future of international relations concerning Ukraine, making it a closely watched event by global political analysts and stakeholders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)