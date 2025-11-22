Left Menu

E3 Security Talks: A New Chapter for Ukrainian Peace

National security advisors from the E3 countries are set to meet with EU, U.S., and Ukrainian officials in Geneva to discuss a U.S. and European draft peace plan for Ukraine, revealed at the G20 summit. The informal E3 alliance includes France, Britain, and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

National security advisors from the E3 countries—France, Britain, and Germany—are set to convene with European Union, U.S., and Ukrainian officials this Sunday in Geneva. The meeting aims to deliberate on a proposed peace plan for Ukraine, introduced by Washington, according to sources at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The E3, an informal security consortium, is closely working with the U.S. to draft a peace proposal as tensions heighten in Ukraine. A German government source disclosed that the European draft plan has been forwarded to both the Ukrainian government and the U.S. administration.

This gathering signifies a collaborative effort between transatlantic allies to establish a roadmap for peace, with Geneva serving as the strategic venue for these pivotal discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

