New Recruits Urged to Drive Gujarat's Vision for 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the importance of public service to newly recruited Class-3 government officials, urging them to contribute to the nation's development. The address took place during a ceremonial event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat' initiative.

The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for embodying the principle of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' in governance, promoting transparency and the use of digital technology. Patel also highlighted the state's Cadre Management Portal and the 10-year Recruitment Calendar as tools for efficient manpower planning.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the new recruits, desiring them to adopt a citizen-centric approach. The event underscored job creation in line with the PM's 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' vision, through transparent employment processes and government initiatives targeting 3.5 crore job opportunities.

