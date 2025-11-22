Crackdown on Hospital Rackets: Two Arrested in Kolkata
Kolkata police arrested two individuals, Golam Rasul and Sachin Raut, in a crackdown on hospital rackets in government facilities. Authorities are investigating how these individuals solicited money from patients' families. Rasul was arrested at SSKM Hospital, while Raut was apprehended at Medical College Kolkata.
Kolkata's law enforcement has taken a decisive step against illegal activities within government hospitals, arresting two individuals involved in rackets. The arrests were made as part of a broader crackdown to address corruption within medical facilities.
The suspects, identified as Golam Rasul from Margram in Birbhum district and Sachin Raut from Kolkata, were apprehended separately; Rasul was captured at SSKM Hospital, while Raut was detained at Medical College Kolkata.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the extent of their involvement in the rackets, focusing on the methods employed to illicitly solicit money from patients' families, thus highlighting ongoing concerns about healthcare-related corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
