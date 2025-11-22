Left Menu

Crackdown on Hospital Rackets: Two Arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata police arrested two individuals, Golam Rasul and Sachin Raut, in a crackdown on hospital rackets in government facilities. Authorities are investigating how these individuals solicited money from patients' families. Rasul was arrested at SSKM Hospital, while Raut was apprehended at Medical College Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:01 IST
Crackdown on Hospital Rackets: Two Arrested in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's law enforcement has taken a decisive step against illegal activities within government hospitals, arresting two individuals involved in rackets. The arrests were made as part of a broader crackdown to address corruption within medical facilities.

The suspects, identified as Golam Rasul from Margram in Birbhum district and Sachin Raut from Kolkata, were apprehended separately; Rasul was captured at SSKM Hospital, while Raut was detained at Medical College Kolkata.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the extent of their involvement in the rackets, focusing on the methods employed to illicitly solicit money from patients' families, thus highlighting ongoing concerns about healthcare-related corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
2
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
4
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025