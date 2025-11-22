India's G20 Push: Critical Minerals and Global Resilience
India advocates a G20 initiative focusing on critical minerals, recycling, and clean energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized sustainability at the G20 Summit and proposed a satellite data partnership for the Global South. Key issues discussed included climate change, energy transitions, and food security, highlighting India's proactive role and commitment.
- Country:
- South Africa
At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, India championed a critical minerals initiative to boost sustainability and clean energy, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 gathering emphasized recycling, urban mining, and battery innovations as part of India's commitment to a greener future.
Modi also put forth the idea of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership, aiming to make space agency data more accessible to Global South countries. During the second session focused on resilience, climate change, and just energy transitions, India's stance on building strong, inclusive systems was clear.
The Prime Minister underscored how climate change affects agriculture, impacting food security, and highlighted India's countermeasures like the world's largest food and health insurance programs. Advocating for global cooperation, Modi stressed the importance of development-focused disaster resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Push for Clean Energy and Global Cooperation: Modi's Vision
UN climate talks end with deal for money to countries hit by climate change. Nothing explicit on fossil fuel phaseout, reports AP.
EcoMedia Solutions (EcoMS) Launches to Power the Future of Integrated Sustainability
Gujarat's Deendayal Port bags two awards for sustainability initiatives, cargo handling milestone
Leadership Beyond Balance Sheets: Vision for Family Business Sustainability by Soumik Bandyopadhyay