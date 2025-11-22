Left Menu

India's G20 Push: Critical Minerals and Global Resilience

India advocates a G20 initiative focusing on critical minerals, recycling, and clean energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized sustainability at the G20 Summit and proposed a satellite data partnership for the Global South. Key issues discussed included climate change, energy transitions, and food security, highlighting India's proactive role and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:57 IST
India's G20 Push: Critical Minerals and Global Resilience
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, India championed a critical minerals initiative to boost sustainability and clean energy, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 gathering emphasized recycling, urban mining, and battery innovations as part of India's commitment to a greener future.

Modi also put forth the idea of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership, aiming to make space agency data more accessible to Global South countries. During the second session focused on resilience, climate change, and just energy transitions, India's stance on building strong, inclusive systems was clear.

The Prime Minister underscored how climate change affects agriculture, impacting food security, and highlighted India's countermeasures like the world's largest food and health insurance programs. Advocating for global cooperation, Modi stressed the importance of development-focused disaster resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025