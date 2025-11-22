India's G20 Push: Critical Minerals and Global Resilience

At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, India championed a critical minerals initiative to boost sustainability and clean energy, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 gathering emphasized recycling, urban mining, and battery innovations as part of India's commitment to a greener future.

Modi also put forth the idea of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership, aiming to make space agency data more accessible to Global South countries. During the second session focused on resilience, climate change, and just energy transitions, India's stance on building strong, inclusive systems was clear.

The Prime Minister underscored how climate change affects agriculture, impacting food security, and highlighted India's countermeasures like the world's largest food and health insurance programs. Advocating for global cooperation, Modi stressed the importance of development-focused disaster resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)