Nordic-Baltic Nations Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

Leaders from eight Nordic and Baltic nations have reiterated their support for Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Having pledged continued armament supplies and a bolstering of European defenses, the group aims to counter Russian aggression.

In a unified message, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden emphasized that Russia has yet to take steps toward a ceasefire or peace. Their declaration underlines a committed stance towards solutions that uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, aiming for enhanced security and stability across the region.

The joint statement further expressed backing for intensified sanctions and broader economic measures against Moscow, maintaining pressure on Russia as the conflict persists. This announcement aligns with ongoing coordination efforts with European allies in response to a U.S. initiative proposing a 28-point plan to conclude the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)