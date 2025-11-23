Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Lesson in Courage and Unity for India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed that a decisive response like 'Operation Sindoor' after the 2008 Mumbai attacks could have deterred future threats. While honoring the 26/11 martyrs, he emphasized unity against terrorism and praised security forces for thwarting recent threats. The event highlighted ongoing vigilance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that a strong military response akin to 'Operation Sindoor' post the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 might have deterred future aggressors. His remarks came during an event commemorating the 17th anniversary of the tragedy at the iconic Gateway of India.

'Operation Sindoor' was India's retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, aimed at dismantling terror networks based in Pakistan. Fadnavis highlighted how the event was hosted to honor 26/11 martyrs and maintain vigilance against terror threats, asserting India's continuous battle with terrorism.

Additionally, Fadnavis applauded law enforcement for intercepting 3,000 kg of RDX destined for Mumbai, reinforcing that India's stance under PM Modi is firm: talks and terror cannot coexist, as exemplified in the successful military operations. The event was organized by the Divyaj Foundation, led by Amruta Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

