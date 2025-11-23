Pioneering All-Women Posts: ITBP's Strategic Forward Movement
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is launching 10 all-women border posts along the India-China frontier as part of its 'forwardisation' strategy. The expansion includes the creation of new battalions and sector headquarters, bolstering security and enhancing the role of women in combat positions.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tasked with safeguarding the extensive India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), is setting up 10 all-women border posts, according to a key announcement by the force's director general.
The initiative aligns with the 'forwardisation' strategy, initiated after the 2020 military altercation in Ladakh, leading to the forward movement of 215 posts along India's northern and eastern frontiers.
The force's outreach was reinforced by the establishment of seven battalions and a sector headquarters, as part of the central government's 2023 approval for comprehensive expansion, which aims to enhance border security and coordination.
