Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son in Nagla Hema
A devastating accident occurred in Nagla Hema, where a dumper truck struck and killed a mother and her teenage son. The family, originally from Aligarh, was returning from a temple visit when the tragedy happened. Authorities have detained the driver for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:16 IST
A mother and her teenage son tragically lost their lives in Nagla Hema on Sunday after being hit by a dumper truck, according to local officials.
The incident, which took place within the Hathras Gate police jurisdiction, occurred as the family was making their way home from a nearby temple, police stated.
Forty-year-old Lalitesh Sharma, who worked as a shiksha mitra, and her 14-year-old son, Uday Sharma, were severely injured and later declared dead at the district hospital. The family had resided in Nagla Hema for a long time.
