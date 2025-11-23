Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son in Nagla Hema

A devastating accident occurred in Nagla Hema, where a dumper truck struck and killed a mother and her teenage son. The family, originally from Aligarh, was returning from a temple visit when the tragedy happened. Authorities have detained the driver for further investigation.

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son in Nagla Hema
A mother and her teenage son tragically lost their lives in Nagla Hema on Sunday after being hit by a dumper truck, according to local officials.

The incident, which took place within the Hathras Gate police jurisdiction, occurred as the family was making their way home from a nearby temple, police stated.

Forty-year-old Lalitesh Sharma, who worked as a shiksha mitra, and her 14-year-old son, Uday Sharma, were severely injured and later declared dead at the district hospital. The family had resided in Nagla Hema for a long time.

