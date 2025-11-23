Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son in Nagla Hema

A mother and her teenage son tragically lost their lives in Nagla Hema on Sunday after being hit by a dumper truck, according to local officials.

The incident, which took place within the Hathras Gate police jurisdiction, occurred as the family was making their way home from a nearby temple, police stated.

Forty-year-old Lalitesh Sharma, who worked as a shiksha mitra, and her 14-year-old son, Uday Sharma, were severely injured and later declared dead at the district hospital. The family had resided in Nagla Hema for a long time.

(With inputs from agencies.)