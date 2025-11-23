Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender in 2016 Robbery Case

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 30-year-old proclaimed offender linked to a high-profile robbery case from 2016. The suspect, Rahul Bhardwaj, was arrested in Jaipur after failing to appear for trial despite being granted bail.

The crime took place in August 2016 when a foreign tourist was assaulted and robbed in what began as a routine cab ride from Gurugram to Chhatarpur, Delhi. The driver diverted the vehicle to Karol Bagh, where he assaulted and robbed the victim, attempting to steal her mobile phone before pushing her out of the moving vehicle.

Bhardwaj, along with his accomplice Amit, was initially arrested but later absconded. The police, acting on a tip-off, managed to detain Bhardwaj, who had been living under the radar across various Indian states, working as a tourist guide. This is not his first brush with the law; he was also arrested at IGI Airport in 2020 in a touting case.

(With inputs from agencies.)