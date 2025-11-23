Israeli Strike Targeting Hezbollah's Chief of Staff Shakes Beirut
Israel launched a strike in Beirut targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai. The attack is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to thwart Hezbollah's military presence near its borders. The strike resulted in casualties, escalating tensions without prior notification to the U.S.
In a bold move, Israel launched a strategic strike targeting the chief of staff for Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs. The targeted individual, Ali Tabtabai, is described as a key military figure in the Iran-aligned group, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not confirm his fate.
This attack marks the first in several months on Beirut's southern areas, known for their strong ties to Hezbollah. The operation, carried out with advanced warning signs in the form of roaring warplanes, not only led to casualties but also sent residents scrambling for cover amid fears of further attacks.
Surprisingly, the strike unfolded without immediate notification to the United States, yet U.S. officials acknowledged being aware of potential escalations in the region for several days. As Israel intensifies its air campaign, it aims to thwart Hezbollah's military resurgence near its border, a challenge that continues to strain regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
