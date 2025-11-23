Daring Railway Snatching Attempt Foiled by Brave Bystanders
A woman was seriously injured during a snatching attempt on the Howrah–Puri Dhauli Express. While confronting two snatchers, she was pushed off the train. Villagers apprehended the culprits and handed them to the police. The victim is in serious condition, possibly requiring surgery to prevent amputation.
In a shocking incident on the Howrah–Puri Dhauli Express, a woman named Sarama Hazra was pushed off the moving train by two snatchers, according to police reports. The incident occurred near Kolaghat in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district and has left the victim seriously injured.
Bravely confronting the duo as they attempted to snatch her gold chain, Hazra was thrown from the train, which was fortunately moving at a slow pace. Villagers nearby acted swiftly, rescuing Hazra and detaining the accused. The suspects were handed over to railway police after the villagers intervened.
The 45-year-old resident from Kolkata's Behala area received immediate medical attention at Kharagpur Railway Hospital before being transferred to a metropolitan facility due to severe injuries. Although her condition is stable, doctors are contemplating surgery to avoid amputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
