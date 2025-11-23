Bareilly Development Authority's Hard Stance on Unauthorized Constructions

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) took decisive action on Sunday, demolishing a three-storey commercial building allegedly connected to an associate of Tauqeer Raza Khan, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who was recently arrested. The officials stated that the structure violated building regulations as it lacked an approved construction map.

Khan, facing accusations of spurring violence in Bareilly in September linked to the controversial 'I love Muhammad' posters, is among 90 people arrested. The building in question, located on Pilibhit Bypass Road, was associated with Khan's associate, Mohammad Arif, and was sealed before being demolished. This property spanned 2,000 square feet and was valued at about Rs 5 crore, hosting a salon and a branded clothing store.

According to BDA Vice-Chairman Manikandan A, the authority will continue to remove any structures built without approved maps. In line with such actions, a two-storey structure owned by Arif in Jagatpur was also demolished for similar violations. Police and PAC personnel maintained order during the operations, with additional nearby properties being sealed as revealed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)