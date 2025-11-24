Left Menu

Escape to Freedom: The Ongoing Struggle Against School Abductions in Nigeria

Fifty kidnapped schoolchildren in Niger state, Nigeria, have escaped, but hundreds more remain in captivity following recent attacks by armed gangs. The Pope and the Nigerian President have urged for immediate action to secure their release. The rising trend of school abductions continues to threaten safety across regions.

Abuja | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:01 IST
  • Nigeria

In a harrowing ordeal, fifty schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria's Niger state have successfully escaped and are back with their families, as confirmed by the school authority. This welcome news comes amidst widespread calls, including from the Pope, for the swift release of those still held captive.

The children, aged 10 to 18, managed to escape one by one over the course of a few days, as reported by the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna. Despite this escape, 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers remain under the control of abductors, reflecting the ongoing insecurity within the region.

Meanwhile, efforts have also borne fruit in Kwara state, where 38 churchgoers regained freedom following a deadly attack. This series of kidnappings highlights a disturbing trend of targeting educational and religious institutions, with ransom demands becoming an all-too-common occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

