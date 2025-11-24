Left Menu

CPI(M) Workers Convicted in Bomb Incident

Two CPI(M) workers, including election candidate Nishad V K, were found guilty of hurling a crude bomb at police in 2012. The Thaliparamba court acquitted two others. Convictions include attempted murder and explosive-related charges. Sentencing is expected on Tuesday.

In a significant verdict, the Thaliparamba Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday found two CPI(M) workers guilty of hurling a crude bomb at police officers in 2012. The convicted include Nishad V K, a candidate in the forthcoming local body elections, and Nandakumar T C V.

The court, presided over by Judge Prasanth K N, acquitted two other accused, Midhun A and Kripesh K V. The guilty verdict was issued under IPC section 307 for attempted murder, along with sections related to explosive substances. However, charges of deterring a public servant from duty were dropped.

The case dates back to an August 2012 incident in Payyannur, stemming from the arrest of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan. With the convicted individuals already shifted to jail, the court is set to announce the sentence on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

