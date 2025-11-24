Anganwadi Workers Demand Government Recognition

On Monday, thousands of anganwadi workers gathered to protest, demanding recognition as government employees and a pay raise. This demonstration, organized by the All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association, took place near the state Assembly building.

The protest coincides with the upcoming winter session scheduled to begin on November 27. Workers are pressing for an 11-point charter of demands that includes higher salaries, monthly pensions, formal recognition as government employees, and 5G mobile handsets for official purposes.

Sumita Mohapatra, president of the association, stated that their demands were not met despite prior assurances from the government. She warned of an indefinite strike during the Assembly session if their demands are not fulfilled.

