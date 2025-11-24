Tragic End: College Student Strangled in Rented House
A 21-year-old college student, Devisri from Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly strangled by her male friend at a rented house. The incident occurred at Tammenahalli near Nelamangala. Police are investigating the motive and have registered a murder case, making efforts to arrest the suspect.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old college student's life was tragically cut short when she was allegedly strangled by a male friend at a rented house on the city's outskirts, police reported.
The victim, Devisri, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was in her final year of BBA studies at a private college. The incident happened Sunday night in Tammenahalli, near Nelamangala, according to officials.
Authorities stated that the suspect persuaded Devisri to visit the accommodation where the alleged murder took place. Following the act, the suspect fled. Police have initiated a murder case in Madanayakanahalli and are actively pursuing the suspect to uncover the motive behind the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
