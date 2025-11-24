Left Menu

Unyielding Commitment: The Heroes Behind West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision

Over 10 lakh voter enumeration forms in West Bengal are deemed 'uncollectable' due to absenteeism, duplicity, or other reasons, according to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. Despite challenges, booth-level officers (BLOs) have worked tirelessly, with more than 80,600 engaged in the exercise. Internet connectivity issues and concerns about data entry processes have been highlighted.

In West Bengal, a massive voter roll update faces the challenge of over 10 lakh forms deemed 'uncollectable,' as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. These forms remain uncollected due to absentee, duplicate, dead, or permanently shifted voters.

The State's effort in refining its electoral rolls has seen commendable dedication from more than 80,600 booth-level officers (BLOs), with many working tirelessly beyond office hours. Despite facing internet issues, BLOs have been supported with Wifi hubs and help desks to ensure smooth data entry operations.

The state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, raised concerns over prohibiting contractual data entry operators, prompting a response from electoral officials citing procedurally sound tendering processes. With some BLOs achieving remarkable progress, officials emphasize this reflects their unwavering commitment to a transparent electoral process.

