Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Ceases Operations Amid Criticism
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid organization, has ceased operations in Gaza following criticism over Palestinian fatalities en route to aid hubs. Established as a temporary initiative, its closure follows the October 10 ceasefire and comes amid shifting strategies led by a U.S.-Israeli coordination center.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the U.S. and Israel, announced on Monday that it will cease operations, marking an end to months of controversy and criticism regarding its approach to distributing aid in Gaza. The decision comes after numerous reports of Palestinian deaths on their way to GHF hubs.
Since its inception in late May, the GHF bypassed the United Nations and other traditional aid agencies, a move that angered European leaders. Most GHF distribution sites were located in southern Gaza, requiring Palestinians to travel long distances for aid. The GHF's model will now be expanded by a U.S.-led coordination center in Israel, part of President Trump's strategy to conclude the Gaza conflict.
Despite delivering 187 million meals in six months, the GHF was always intended as a temporary measure and faced financial uncertainty. It also encountered resistance in gaining collaboration from U.N. agencies due to restrictions in Trump's 20-point peace plan. Following the October 10 ceasefire, the GHF wound down operations, citing a successful mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Humanitarian
- Foundation
- Aid
- Ceasefire
- Palestinians
- Trump
- Israel
- GHF
- Controversy
ALSO READ
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden
Latino Sentiments Shift: A Pew Study on Trump Era Challenges
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy
BBC Under Fire: Misleading Trump Edit and Allegations of Bias Spark Crisis