Discovery of Hostage's Body Raises Tensions in Gaza Strip
The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group announced the discovery of a deceased hostage's body within a region controlled by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. Details remain scant as the group declined to provide further information on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:32 IST
Tensions in the Gaza Strip have escalated following an announcement by the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Monday.
The group reported that they have discovered the body of a deceased hostage in a territory under Israeli army control.
Details surrounding the find are sparse, with the group withholding additional information.
