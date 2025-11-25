Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Removal of Biased Officers from West Bengal Poll Duty

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner to remove biased police officers from the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. He accuses these officers of political bias favoring Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari also criticizes TMC's influence in hiring data entry operators for the election.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has intensified his campaign against perceived electoral bias in West Bengal. On Tuesday, he urged the Chief Election Commissioner to remove police officers whom he alleges have shown partisan allegiance to Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari claims these officers have forsaken neutrality, citing a police convention where support for Banerjee's fourth term was openly discussed. This, he argues, signifies a threat to democratic norms and compromises fair electoral processes in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Additionally, Adhikari raised concerns over the hiring of data entry operators by state-owned Webel Technology Limited for election duties. He alleges these appointments are influenced by the Trinamool Congress's consultancy, thus questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

