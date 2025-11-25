Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Shocking Jewel Heist

A 70-year-old man, his daughter-in-law, and her minor son allegedly drugged the man's daughter and stole Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery from her home. The daughter-in-law has been arrested, while the man and minor remain at large. The police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A baffling case of familial deception unfolded when a 70-year-old man, his daughter-in-law, and her teenage son were implicated in a Rs 50 lakh jewellery theft from his own daughter's residence after allegedly drugging her, as disclosed by the police.

The incident occurred in Bahraich district's Dargah Sharif area, where the accused, Ravindra Khetan, with accomplice Shivani Khetan and her son, reportedly executed the theft at Soni Bansal's home. Bansal's husband, Manoj Tulsiyan, recounted returning home to find his wife unconscious.

The police, having registered a case on November 22, caught a break by apprehending Shivani near Gullabeer Temple, recovering the stolen jewellery. However, Ravindra and the minor are elusive. Efforts continue to close in on the absconding duo.

