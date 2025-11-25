Family Betrayal: Shocking Jewel Heist

A baffling case of familial deception unfolded when a 70-year-old man, his daughter-in-law, and her teenage son were implicated in a Rs 50 lakh jewellery theft from his own daughter's residence after allegedly drugging her, as disclosed by the police.

The incident occurred in Bahraich district's Dargah Sharif area, where the accused, Ravindra Khetan, with accomplice Shivani Khetan and her son, reportedly executed the theft at Soni Bansal's home. Bansal's husband, Manoj Tulsiyan, recounted returning home to find his wife unconscious.

The police, having registered a case on November 22, caught a break by apprehending Shivani near Gullabeer Temple, recovering the stolen jewellery. However, Ravindra and the minor are elusive. Efforts continue to close in on the absconding duo.