Family Betrayal: Shocking Jewel Heist
A 70-year-old man, his daughter-in-law, and her minor son allegedly drugged the man's daughter and stole Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery from her home. The daughter-in-law has been arrested, while the man and minor remain at large. The police continue their investigation.
- Country:
- India
A baffling case of familial deception unfolded when a 70-year-old man, his daughter-in-law, and her teenage son were implicated in a Rs 50 lakh jewellery theft from his own daughter's residence after allegedly drugging her, as disclosed by the police.
The incident occurred in Bahraich district's Dargah Sharif area, where the accused, Ravindra Khetan, with accomplice Shivani Khetan and her son, reportedly executed the theft at Soni Bansal's home. Bansal's husband, Manoj Tulsiyan, recounted returning home to find his wife unconscious.
The police, having registered a case on November 22, caught a break by apprehending Shivani near Gullabeer Temple, recovering the stolen jewellery. However, Ravindra and the minor are elusive. Efforts continue to close in on the absconding duo.
- READ MORE ON:
- jewellery
- theft
- drugging
- family
- arrest
- Bahraich
- Ravindra Khetan
- jewels
- Shivani Khetan
- investigation
ALSO READ
Arms Smuggling Ring Busted: Three Arrested in Tripura
Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border Sparks Security Concerns
Cultural Strife in Bangladesh: Baul Singer's Arrest Sparks Outcry
Delhi Protest Sparks Arrests: A Clash Over Pollution and Maoist Legacy
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: School Principal Arrested Following Student's Suicide