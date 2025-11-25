Romania's High-Stakes Drone Interception Near Ukraine Border
Romania deployed fighter jets after drones breached its airspace near the Ukraine border. Eurofighters and F-16s tracked drones in counties Tulcea and Galati, warning residents. This repeats a pattern of airspace intrusions since Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports, escalating regional tensions.
Romania scrambled fighter jets early Tuesday after drones breached its airspace, the defense ministry reported. The incursion happened near the Ukraine border, sparking a swift military response.
Initially, two Eurofighters from Germany's air-policing mission in Romania tracked a drone in Tulcea county before it re-entered Ukraine. Later, Romanian F-16 jets managed a second breach in Galati county after radar detection, advancing towards Vrancea.
With residents advised to seek shelter, this event reflects rising tensions along Europe's eastern flank, as similar drone intrusions have been noted in other NATO countries. Despite having laws to shoot down drones during peacetime, Romania has yet to act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
