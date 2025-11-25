Left Menu

BLOs Stand Firm Overnight in West Bengal CEO Agitation

Booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal staged an overnight protest demanding the Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, accept their demands concerning unmanageable workloads during the ongoing SIR. Despite police intervention and the presence of high-ranking officers, the protesters insisted on waiting until Agarwal personally received their deputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:08 IST
BLOs Stand Firm Overnight in West Bengal CEO Agitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A section of booth-level officers in West Bengal staged an overnight protest in front of the Chief Electoral Officer's office, demanding a resolution to what they described as excessive and inhuman workloads during the ongoing SIR process.

The protest, led by the newly formed BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, highlighted the growing unrest among BLOs, with reports of suicides linked to the demanding workload. Protesters camped at the CEO's office, demanding CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal's presence and acknowledgment of their demands.

Despite police intervention and assurances from deputy CEOs, tensions persisted as Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukhopadhyay arrived to manage the situation. The protesters, however, remained resolute, refusing to leave until their demands were addressed directly by Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbia's Energy Crisis: NIS Refinery Shutdown Looms Amid Sanctions

Serbia's Energy Crisis: NIS Refinery Shutdown Looms Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Cross-Border Love: A Pakistani Couple’s Journey and Detention

Cross-Border Love: A Pakistani Couple’s Journey and Detention

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 1,816 Crore Expansion in Chhattisgarh

JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 1,816 Crore Expansion in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025