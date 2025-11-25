BLOs Stand Firm Overnight in West Bengal CEO Agitation

A section of booth-level officers in West Bengal staged an overnight protest in front of the Chief Electoral Officer's office, demanding a resolution to what they described as excessive and inhuman workloads during the ongoing SIR process.

The protest, led by the newly formed BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, highlighted the growing unrest among BLOs, with reports of suicides linked to the demanding workload. Protesters camped at the CEO's office, demanding CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal's presence and acknowledgment of their demands.

Despite police intervention and assurances from deputy CEOs, tensions persisted as Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukhopadhyay arrived to manage the situation. The protesters, however, remained resolute, refusing to leave until their demands were addressed directly by Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)