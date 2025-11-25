Left Menu

A Nation Celebrates: Honoring India's Constitution Day

India gears up to celebrate Constitution Day with President Droupadi Murmu leading the ceremony in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building. The event will feature multilingual launches of the Constitution, a commemorative booklet, and nationwide activities to honor the adoption of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:06 IST
A Nation Celebrates: Honoring India's Constitution Day
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will headline Constitution Day celebrations at the historic Central Hall of Parliament on Wednesday. Since 2015, November 26 has marked the day India adopted its Constitution in 1949.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced a national function at Samvidhan Sadan with notable attendees including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Several provisions of the Constitution were enacted immediately, while others took effect on Republic Day in 1950.

The ceremony will digitally launch India's Constitution in nine languages and unveil a commemorative booklet. Nationwide, government bodies will host events and competitions to engage citizens in celebrating this vital milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025