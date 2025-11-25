A Nation Celebrates: Honoring India's Constitution Day

President Droupadi Murmu will headline Constitution Day celebrations at the historic Central Hall of Parliament on Wednesday. Since 2015, November 26 has marked the day India adopted its Constitution in 1949.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced a national function at Samvidhan Sadan with notable attendees including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Several provisions of the Constitution were enacted immediately, while others took effect on Republic Day in 1950.

The ceremony will digitally launch India's Constitution in nine languages and unveil a commemorative booklet. Nationwide, government bodies will host events and competitions to engage citizens in celebrating this vital milestone.

