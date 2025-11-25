Police Scandal: Officers Arrested for Robbing Jewellery Artisan
Two police sub-inspectors, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, have been arrested for allegedly robbing jewellery artisan Vishwanath Arakasali of a gold bar and ring in Karnataka. The officers intercepted him at a bus stand, threatened, and extorted him before arrest alongside two accomplices.
In a shocking twist, two police sub-inspectors, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, were arrested on charges of robbery. They allegedly targeted a jewellery artisan, Vishwanath Arakasali, threatening him and seizing his valuables.
The incident occurred when Arakasali was returning from Davangere with a 76-gram gold bar and a ring. The officers, recently transferred from Haveri district, reportedly intercepted him at a local bus stand, identifying themselves with police IDs before demanding the gold.
Subsequently, a criminal case was registered, leading to their arrest alongside two other individuals accused of abetting the crime. Revelations of these arrests come amid another scandal involving policemen, raising questions about police integrity.
