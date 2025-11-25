Left Menu

Police Scandal: Officers Arrested for Robbing Jewellery Artisan

Two police sub-inspectors, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, have been arrested for allegedly robbing jewellery artisan Vishwanath Arakasali of a gold bar and ring in Karnataka. The officers intercepted him at a bus stand, threatened, and extorted him before arrest alongside two accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:00 IST
Police Scandal: Officers Arrested for Robbing Jewellery Artisan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking twist, two police sub-inspectors, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, were arrested on charges of robbery. They allegedly targeted a jewellery artisan, Vishwanath Arakasali, threatening him and seizing his valuables.

The incident occurred when Arakasali was returning from Davangere with a 76-gram gold bar and a ring. The officers, recently transferred from Haveri district, reportedly intercepted him at a local bus stand, identifying themselves with police IDs before demanding the gold.

Subsequently, a criminal case was registered, leading to their arrest alongside two other individuals accused of abetting the crime. Revelations of these arrests come amid another scandal involving policemen, raising questions about police integrity.

TRENDING

1
Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

 India
2
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025