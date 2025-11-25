Pakistan's Security Triumph: Decisive Blow to Terrorism
Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province launched an intelligence-based operation, killing 22 terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. The operation highlights ongoing efforts against rising terrorism in the region, as praised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This comes amid increased terror activity after TTP's ceasefire ended.
In a significant military operation, Pakistan's security forces successfully neutralized 22 terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The operation, grounded in intelligence gathered about terrorist presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, reflects the country's intensified counter-terrorism efforts.
The military's Inter-Services Public Relations said the troops efficiently engaged the militants at their hideout. Amidst an intense exchange of fire, the army reported the elimination of the 22 terrorists. The term 'khawarij' was used to describe these extremists, a label the state applies to TTP operatives.
Following the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the forces for their achievements, reiterating the government's and the nation's steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism. This development comes in response to a spike in terror incidents, particularly after the TTP resumed hostilities following a ceasefire break last November.
