Sub-Inspectors' Arrest Shocks Community: Gold Heist Unveiled

Four people, including two sub-inspectors, have been arrested for allegedly threatening and robbing a jewellery artisan of gold in Davangere. The officers intercepted Vishwanath Arakasali, forcibly took his gold, and were subsequently detained after a complaint. Prior apprehensions linked to other police officers were also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:28 IST
Sub-Inspectors' Arrest Shocks Community: Gold Heist Unveiled
In a stunning revelation, police officials have apprehended four individuals, including two sub-inspectors, accused of orchestrating the robbery of a jewellery artisan in Davangere. The arrests come amid growing concerns about misconduct within the force.

According to reports, the arrested officers, identified as Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, were implicated in a scheme involving coercion of a local jewellery artisan, Vishwanath Arakasali. The incident unfolded as the victim was intercepted during his return trip with a gold bar and ring.

Authorities confirm that the accused officers, recently relocated to Davangere, allegedly abused their position, forcing Arakasali into a vehicle under duress and subsequently demanding his valuable goods. The community remains on high alert as investigations continue into police misconduct cases.

