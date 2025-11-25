Unveiling Assam's 1983 Tensions: The Untold Story

A government-commissioned report addressing the violent unrest in Assam in 1983 has surfaced, refuting allegations of communal motivations while attributing the agitated climate primarily to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP).

The document, analyzed by the Tewary Commission, depicts a concerning surge in civil disturbances amid the anti-influx Assam Agitation, revealing significant fatalities and mass displacements.

As the complexities of the agitation are dissected, the report advocates for strategic legal measures to curb land occupation by migrants and calls for involvement from minority communities in identifying infiltrators to mitigate future tensions.

