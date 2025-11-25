Left Menu

Unveiling Assam's 1983 Tensions: The Untold Story

The Tewary Commission report on the 1983 Assam disturbances highlights the responsibility of AASU and AGSP in the violence, dismisses communal accusations, and underscores Assamese fears of being demographically overwhelmed. The report emphasizes the need for legal and protective measures against infiltration and unauthorized land occupation.

A government-commissioned report addressing the violent unrest in Assam in 1983 has surfaced, refuting allegations of communal motivations while attributing the agitated climate primarily to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP).

The document, analyzed by the Tewary Commission, depicts a concerning surge in civil disturbances amid the anti-influx Assam Agitation, revealing significant fatalities and mass displacements.

As the complexities of the agitation are dissected, the report advocates for strategic legal measures to curb land occupation by migrants and calls for involvement from minority communities in identifying infiltrators to mitigate future tensions.

