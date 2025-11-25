Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Brutal Assault in North Delhi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man identified as Kannu Dayadham Naganshi, 31, has been arrested following a violent attack on a woman near Majnu Ka Tilla in North Delhi. Police revealed the victim was discovered with severe injuries early morning on November 22 after a PCR call alerted them to the scene.

The woman, approximately 30 years of age, was found unconscious and transferred to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Authorities conducted a medical examination, including checks for sexual assault, although no definitive conclusions have been reached yet. Her identity remains unconfirmed.

Police investigations led to Naganshi, an e-rickshaw driver residing in Aruna Nagar. Evidence from CCTV and local testimonials point to his involvement. Naganshi has confessed to assaulting the victim after picking her up from Vidhan Sabha metro station. He is currently under judicial custody with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

