Governor Bose Monitors Border Amid Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took a proactive step on Tuesday by visiting the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district. This visit was prompted by concerns over reports of 'reverse migration' of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, following a significant electoral update in the region.

Governor Bose made stops at the Atrosiya outpost where he engaged with Border Security Force (BSF) officials and local residents. His visit wasn't limited to the border as he also interacted with children and staff at S N Girls' High School in Murshidabad, demonstrating a holistic approach to understanding community concerns.

The Governor's agenda included a previous visit to the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas, where he met with local citizens and convened with senior BSF officials. Governor Bose emphasized the importance of observing the situation personally to form an informed perspective regarding the impacts of the ongoing electoral roll revision.

