Governor Bose Monitors Border Amid Reverse Migration Concerns
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad to assess the 'reverse migration' of illegal immigrants following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He engaged with BSF officials, locals, and children to understand the situation firsthand.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took a proactive step on Tuesday by visiting the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district. This visit was prompted by concerns over reports of 'reverse migration' of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, following a significant electoral update in the region.
Governor Bose made stops at the Atrosiya outpost where he engaged with Border Security Force (BSF) officials and local residents. His visit wasn't limited to the border as he also interacted with children and staff at S N Girls' High School in Murshidabad, demonstrating a holistic approach to understanding community concerns.
The Governor's agenda included a previous visit to the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas, where he met with local citizens and convened with senior BSF officials. Governor Bose emphasized the importance of observing the situation personally to form an informed perspective regarding the impacts of the ongoing electoral roll revision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Curfew Imposed on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns
BSF Defends Borders: Drone, Drugs, and Arms Foiled in Heroic Operations
BSF seizes Yaba tablets and narcotic drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Tripura
People will never support those political parties that support illegal immigrants: HM Amit Shah at BSF event in Bhuj.
Amit Shah pays tribute to BSF Jawans on 61st Raising Day in Gujarat, praises their sacrifice