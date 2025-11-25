Left Menu

Governor Bose Monitors Border Amid Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad to assess the 'reverse migration' of illegal immigrants following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He engaged with BSF officials, locals, and children to understand the situation firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:19 IST
Governor Bose Monitors Border Amid Reverse Migration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took a proactive step on Tuesday by visiting the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district. This visit was prompted by concerns over reports of 'reverse migration' of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, following a significant electoral update in the region.

Governor Bose made stops at the Atrosiya outpost where he engaged with Border Security Force (BSF) officials and local residents. His visit wasn't limited to the border as he also interacted with children and staff at S N Girls' High School in Murshidabad, demonstrating a holistic approach to understanding community concerns.

The Governor's agenda included a previous visit to the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas, where he met with local citizens and convened with senior BSF officials. Governor Bose emphasized the importance of observing the situation personally to form an informed perspective regarding the impacts of the ongoing electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global
2
Race for New Fed Leader Heats Up Ahead of Christmas

Race for New Fed Leader Heats Up Ahead of Christmas

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History

Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History

 Global
4
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025