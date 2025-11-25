Stamp Duty Controversy: Hearing Set for Firm Linked to Ajit Pawar's Son
The Revenue Department will hold a hearing on December 4 regarding a Rs 21 crore stamp duty notice issued to a firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Controversy surrounds a land deal exempted from stamp duty. Ajit Pawar announced the deal's scrapping amid political tensions.
The Revenue Department has scheduled a December 4 hearing on a Rs 21 crore stamp duty notice linked to a firm associated with Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized compliance with natural justice principles, noting officials are systematically issuing notices to the firm to prevent future allegations of improper procedure.
Controversy ignited over a Rs 300-crore land deal in Mundhwa, allegedly exempted from stamp duty. Following accusations and political upheaval, Ajit Pawar declared the deal would be annulled.
