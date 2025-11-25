Bengaluru Heist Solved: Entire Rs 7.11 Crore Recovered

The Bengaluru police have made significant progress in a high-profile robbery case, announcing the recovery of Rs 7.11 crore looted from a cash van. In a major breakthrough, nine individuals, including a police constable named Annappa Naik, have been apprehended in connection with the crime.

The investigation unfolded rapidly with three suspects captured within two days of the incident, leading to the recovery of Rs 5.76 crore. Subsequently, another set of arrests were made near Nampally Metro Station in Hyderabad, retrieving Rs 54.74 lakh.

Further arrests took place at various city locations, including a flat near Halesuru Lake and a tea shop at Sumanahalli Junction. All six recently arrested suspects have been presented before the court and are held in police custody as investigations continue.

