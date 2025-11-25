Bengaluru Heist Solved: Entire Rs 7.11 Crore Recovered
The Bengaluru police successfully recovered Rs 7.11 crore stolen from a cash van by a gang. Nine individuals, including police constable Annappa Naik, have been arrested. The arrests were made over several days, with the investigation still ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru police have made significant progress in a high-profile robbery case, announcing the recovery of Rs 7.11 crore looted from a cash van. In a major breakthrough, nine individuals, including a police constable named Annappa Naik, have been apprehended in connection with the crime.
The investigation unfolded rapidly with three suspects captured within two days of the incident, leading to the recovery of Rs 5.76 crore. Subsequently, another set of arrests were made near Nampally Metro Station in Hyderabad, retrieving Rs 54.74 lakh.
Further arrests took place at various city locations, including a flat near Halesuru Lake and a tea shop at Sumanahalli Junction. All six recently arrested suspects have been presented before the court and are held in police custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Louvre Heist: Four More Arrests in $102 Million Jewel Theft
Seers and Sages Lead Massive Tree Plantation Drive in Vrindavan
Louvre Heist Update: Four New Arrests Ignite Fresh Investigations
Government Launches Nayi Chetna 4.0 to Advance Rural Women’s Empowerment
Reflections on Vande Bharat: Creator's First Ride