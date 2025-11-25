Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnap Victim in Jharkhand

Ranchi Police have swiftly apprehended four suspects in Bihar's Gayaji district related to the alleged abduction of Sumit Soni in Jharkhand, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

Sumit Soni was reportedly abducted while arranging his sister's wedding at a Nagri banquet hall. The incident unfolded early Monday, when four miscreants seized Soni, demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Responding promptly, Soni's father reported the kidnapping to local authorities. Police employed technical surveillance to trace and arrest the suspects, all of whom originate from Ara, Bihar. An FIR is lodged, and keen investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)