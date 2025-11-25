Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnap Victim in Jharkhand

Four individuals were arrested in Bihar's Gayaji district by Ranchi Police for their involvement in the alleged abduction of Sumit Soni in Jharkhand. The kidnapping occurred during preparations for Soni's sister's wedding. The culprits demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. An FIR has been filed and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:30 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnap Victim in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi Police have swiftly apprehended four suspects in Bihar's Gayaji district related to the alleged abduction of Sumit Soni in Jharkhand, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

Sumit Soni was reportedly abducted while arranging his sister's wedding at a Nagri banquet hall. The incident unfolded early Monday, when four miscreants seized Soni, demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Responding promptly, Soni's father reported the kidnapping to local authorities. Police employed technical surveillance to trace and arrest the suspects, all of whom originate from Ara, Bihar. An FIR is lodged, and keen investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025