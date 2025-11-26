Left Menu

Celebrating India's Constitution Day: Upholding Unity and Values

Arunachal Pradesh's Governor and Chief Minister urge citizens to uphold constitutional values on Constitution Day. They emphasize the importance of justice, liberty, and equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution, honoring the contributions of B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly in shaping the nation's democratic ethos.

Updated: 26-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:47 IST
On Constitution Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on citizens to embrace constitutional values and uphold national unity. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a cornerstone of the nation's democratic principles.

In his message, Governor Parnaik highlighted the importance of the Constitution, urging people to honor its sanctity and embody its principles in building a just and progressive society. He praised B R Ambedkar's role as a chief architect, whose work continues to inspire commitment to equality.

Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly's vision, asserting their work laid the foundation of justice, liberty, and fraternity in India. Constitution Day is a reminder for citizens to adhere to these values to ensure a united and self-reliant nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

