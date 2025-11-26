Mass Naxalite Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A New Era of Peace?

In a significant development, 41 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, according to official reports. Of these, 32 carried a combined bounty of Rs 1.19 crore.

The decision to abandon violence was influenced by the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, which promotes social reintegration under the 'Poona Margham' initiative. These cadres have now pledged to live within the democratic framework, officials noted.

Among the surrendered were key members of various Maoist groups. The state provided immediate financial aid of Rs 50,000 to each, urging more Naxalites to follow suit. The district has seen significant Naxalite activity, with 790 cadres surrendering since January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)