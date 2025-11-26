Pakistan Moves to Close Afghan Refugee Camps: A Security-Driven Shift

The Pakistan government is expediting the shutdown of 35 Afghan refugee camps located in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as revealed by an official on Wednesday. Out of 42 camps originally set up, seven have already been closed, and the remainder are being rapidly cleared.

An official from the provincial Home Department indicated that the phased evacuation process is actively progressing, with expectations to clear several more camps by the coming week. Afghan refugees are being briefed on alternative living arrangements following the camp closures.

This movement affects more than half a million Afghan refugees who have resided in these camps for decades. Additionally, Pakistan plans to implement a structured screening and enforcement operation targeting undocumented migrants, citing security concerns as the primary reason for these actions.

