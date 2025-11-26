Left Menu

EU's Strategic Plan: Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Union is strategizing on using frozen Russian sovereign assets worth €140 billion to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. EU officials aim to finalize a legal proposal to loan the assets to Ukraine, addressing Belgium's concerns about potential legal and financial risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:13 IST
EU's Strategic Plan: Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is actively working to finalize a scheme to utilize frozen Russian assets, valued at €140 billion, in support of Ukraine. This follows discussions spurred by a U.S.-backed peace plan unveiled last week. However, securing backing from all member states like Belgium remains a hurdle.

The EU's ambition to create a loan scheme for Ukraine using these assets has been brewing since last month. EU leaders are poised to present a draft legal proposal this week, targeting the use of frozen assets to meet Ukraine's financial needs by 2026-2027. A primary concern for Belgium, where a significant portion of the assets is held, is ensuring reliable legal and financial safeguards.

With mounting urgency, the European Commission seeks to address these issues to pave the way for unanimous support. The goal is to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary aid, bolstered by guarantees from member states, whilst circumventing potential legal challenges, including those that may arise from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

 India
2
MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

 Global
3
Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

 India
4
Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025