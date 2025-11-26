Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Wife Found Dead, Husband Missing

Dombivli Police are searching for a man suspected in his wife's murder. Jyoti Dahije, 29, was discovered dead in her locked home. Her husband, Popat Dahije, is the main suspect due to his absence and signs of foul play. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Dombivli Police have embarked on a search for a 39-year-old man following the suspected murder of his wife, whose body was discovered in the couple's secured home in Thane district. Officials from Manpada police station identified the deceased as Jyoti Dahije, aged 29, pointing to her husband Popat Dahije as the primary suspect.

The incident came to light when Popat, employed as a mason, failed to appear for work, prompting his employer to send someone to his residence. The envoy found the door locked from the outside, but hearing Jyoti's mobile phone ring inside heightened suspicions.

Upon inspecting the premises, blood stains were visible, leading the staffer and employer to force entry, only to find Jyoti Dahije deceased. Police reported that she had been strangled and attacked with a weapon. With Popat missing, the ongoing investigation primarily focuses on him as a suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

