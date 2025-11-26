Murder Mystery: Wife Found Dead, Husband Missing

The Dombivli Police have embarked on a search for a 39-year-old man following the suspected murder of his wife, whose body was discovered in the couple's secured home in Thane district. Officials from Manpada police station identified the deceased as Jyoti Dahije, aged 29, pointing to her husband Popat Dahije as the primary suspect.

The incident came to light when Popat, employed as a mason, failed to appear for work, prompting his employer to send someone to his residence. The envoy found the door locked from the outside, but hearing Jyoti's mobile phone ring inside heightened suspicions.

Upon inspecting the premises, blood stains were visible, leading the staffer and employer to force entry, only to find Jyoti Dahije deceased. Police reported that she had been strangled and attacked with a weapon. With Popat missing, the ongoing investigation primarily focuses on him as a suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)