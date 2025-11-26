Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

In a shocking case near Kolkata, police arrested six men for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and recording the act on a mobile phone. The incident, which occurred on November 20, involved a group of teenagers from Narendrapur.

The suspects reportedly took the two class 8 girls to multiple locations, including a garage, an unoccupied house, and a rented accommodation, where one was gang-raped and the other coerced into undressing.

The case came to light when the victims informed their families, prompting a swift police response. Law enforcement is now delving into digital evidence and working to identify any additional perpetrators connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)