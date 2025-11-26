Left Menu

Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

Six men were arrested near Kolkata for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and filming the act. The incident took place in Narendrapur, where the minors were coerced and filmed. The victims informed their families, leading to the arrests. Police are verifying digital evidence and searching for more suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:02 IST
In a shocking case near Kolkata, police arrested six men for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and recording the act on a mobile phone. The incident, which occurred on November 20, involved a group of teenagers from Narendrapur.

The suspects reportedly took the two class 8 girls to multiple locations, including a garage, an unoccupied house, and a rented accommodation, where one was gang-raped and the other coerced into undressing.

The case came to light when the victims informed their families, prompting a swift police response. Law enforcement is now delving into digital evidence and working to identify any additional perpetrators connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

