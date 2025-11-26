India Projects Record Kharif Output for 2025–26 as Monsoon Boosts Harvests

India is set to witness a significant rise in the production of major Kharif crops for the agricultural year 2025–26, according to the First Advance Estimates released by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The projections indicate a notable expansion in food grain output, driven by favourable monsoon conditions, robust crop performance, and consistent policy support from the Central Government.

Record Growth in Food Grain Production

The latest estimates place total Kharif food grain production at 173.33 million tonnes, marking an impressive increase of 3.87 million tonnes over the previous year. This upward trend underscores the growing resilience of India’s agricultural sector, supported by technological interventions, improved seed varieties, and targeted government schemes promoting productivity.

Shri Chouhan emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, agriculture continues to experience “continuous positive progress,” leading to enhanced food security and greater stability for farmers across the country.

Strong Performance of Kharif Rice and Maize

Among the major contributors to this year’s growth are Kharif rice and maize, both showing promising increases:

Kharif rice production is estimated at 124.504 million tonnes, which is 1.732 million tonnes higher than last season.

Kharif maize production is projected at 28.303 million tonnes, an impressive rise of 3.495 million tonnes over the previous year.

These gains come despite agricultural challenges in pockets of the country where excessive rainfall affected crop health. Yet, the minister noted that a large proportion of India benefited from well-distributed monsoon rains, resulting in healthy crop stages and improved yield prospects.

Coarse Cereals and Pulses: Stable and Encouraging Trends

The estimates also present a positive outlook for coarse cereals and pulses, both critical for nutrition security and diversification of farm income.

Coarse Cereals

Total coarse cereals production for 2025–26 is pegged at 41.414 million tonnes, driven by favourable conditions for crops such as sorghum, bajra, and maize.

Pulses

Total Kharif pulses output is estimated at 7.413 million tonnes, with the following crop-wise projections:

Tur (Arhar): 3.597 million tonnes

Urad: 1.205 million tonnes

Moong: 1.720 million tonnes

These figures support the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce dependence on imports and promote domestic self-sufficiency in protein-rich pulses.

Oilseeds and Commercial Crops Register Solid Growth

Oilseeds

The overall Kharif oilseed production is estimated to reach 27.563 million tonnes, reflecting positive trends in key crops:

Groundnut: 11.093 million tonnes (an increase of 0.681 million tonnes from last year)

Soybean: 14.266 million tonnes

Improved seed usage and expansion of oilseed cultivation under government programmes have contributed to this growth.

Commercial Crops

Commercial crops, vital for the agro-industrial economy, also show encouraging projections:

Sugarcane: An estimated 475.614 million tonnes, up by 21.003 million tonnes from last year.

Cotton: Production is projected at 29.215 million bales (each bale weighing 170 kg).

Patson and Mesta: Estimated at 8.345 million bales.

These numbers reflect stronger performances from states known for commercial crop cultivation, supported by better rainfall and improved agricultural practices.

Data Sources and Revisions

The First Advance Estimates have been prepared using:

Previous years’ yield trends

Field assessments and ground-level reports

Regional monitoring

Input data from states across India

As per the standard procedure, revisions will follow once Crop Cutting Experiment (CCE) data becomes available, ensuring accuracy and alignment with actual field outcomes. A detailed breakdown of the estimates is available on the government portal upag.gov.in.

Outlook

The early projections for 2025–26 signal a robust year for Indian agriculture, strengthening food availability, rural livelihoods, and agro-based industries. While climatic unpredictability remains a challenge, coordinated policy interventions, improved farm technologies, and resilient cropping strategies continue to support sustainable growth across the sector.