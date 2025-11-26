Coal Mafia and Police Collusion: A Heated Allegation in Jharkhand

On Wednesday, Babulal Marandi, the chief of Jharkhand's BJP and Leader of the Opposition, made startling allegations regarding a potential collusion between the police administration and the coal mafia in the state's Dhanbad district. According to Marandi, this partnership facilitates an illicit coal trade, a claim he insists requires thorough investigation by the state government.

Marandi accused police officials of direct involvement in the illegal coal operations, asserting that approximately 30-40 sites within the Dhanbad region, particularly in Nirsa, Jharia, and Baghmara, are active in illegal mining. He revealed that transactions at these sites involve substantial sums, with security deposits reaching up to Rs 1 crore and daily extraction rates of 150-200 trucks, sold at significant prices per tonne.

In response, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, insisting that the current government maintains zero tolerance towards illegal activities. Pandey suggested that the BJP's loss of power has spurred undue panic and illusions among its members. The allegations mark a critical juncture in Jharkhand's governance and legal enforcement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)