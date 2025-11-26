Left Menu

Coal Mafia and Police Collusion: A Heated Allegation in Jharkhand

BJP's Babulal Marandi claims collusion between Jharkhand police and coal mafia in Dhanbad. He urges a state probe into alleged illegal coal trading. Marandi highlights serious concerns over 30-40 illegal sites, while JMM dismisses the allegations as politically motivated. The situation underscores potential law enforcement corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:59 IST
Coal Mafia and Police Collusion: A Heated Allegation in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Babulal Marandi, the chief of Jharkhand's BJP and Leader of the Opposition, made startling allegations regarding a potential collusion between the police administration and the coal mafia in the state's Dhanbad district. According to Marandi, this partnership facilitates an illicit coal trade, a claim he insists requires thorough investigation by the state government.

Marandi accused police officials of direct involvement in the illegal coal operations, asserting that approximately 30-40 sites within the Dhanbad region, particularly in Nirsa, Jharia, and Baghmara, are active in illegal mining. He revealed that transactions at these sites involve substantial sums, with security deposits reaching up to Rs 1 crore and daily extraction rates of 150-200 trucks, sold at significant prices per tonne.

In response, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, insisting that the current government maintains zero tolerance towards illegal activities. Pandey suggested that the BJP's loss of power has spurred undue panic and illusions among its members. The allegations mark a critical juncture in Jharkhand's governance and legal enforcement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

 India
2
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

 India
3
Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

 Global
4
Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025