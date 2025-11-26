Left Menu

Uttarakhand Empowers Women with Night Shift Opportunities

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has conditionally allowed women in shops and establishments to work night shifts, provided safety measures are in place. This move aims to enhance women's work opportunities and promote gender equality by ensuring they have equal chances as their male counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:36 IST
Uttarakhand Empowers Women with Night Shift Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has issued a conditional exemption allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments across the state, according to officials. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This exemption applies only to those workplaces that have adequate safety provisions. Night shifts are designated from 9 pm to 6 am, and female employees must provide written consent to work during these hours.

The move is intended to increase employment opportunities for women, thereby economically empowering them while promoting gender equality in the workforce, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

 India
2
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

 Global
3
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alle...

 India
4
U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025