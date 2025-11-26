Uttarakhand Empowers Women with Night Shift Opportunities

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has issued a conditional exemption allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments across the state, according to officials. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This exemption applies only to those workplaces that have adequate safety provisions. Night shifts are designated from 9 pm to 6 am, and female employees must provide written consent to work during these hours.

The move is intended to increase employment opportunities for women, thereby economically empowering them while promoting gender equality in the workforce, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)