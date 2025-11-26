Uttarakhand Empowers Women with Night Shift Opportunities
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has conditionally allowed women in shops and establishments to work night shifts, provided safety measures are in place. This move aims to enhance women's work opportunities and promote gender equality by ensuring they have equal chances as their male counterparts.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has issued a conditional exemption allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments across the state, according to officials. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
This exemption applies only to those workplaces that have adequate safety provisions. Night shifts are designated from 9 pm to 6 am, and female employees must provide written consent to work during these hours.
The move is intended to increase employment opportunities for women, thereby economically empowering them while promoting gender equality in the workforce, officials added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
