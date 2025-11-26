Delhi Aims to Shine as World's Premier Capital City

In a bold vision for India's capital, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to transform Delhi into the world's leading capital city. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly's event marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Radhakrishnan emphasized India should set its own global benchmark, distinct from other capitals.

The event also saw the release of a coffee table book dedicated to Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly a century ago. Radhakrishnan praised the book's meticulous curation and its role in connecting current and future generations with India's legislative history, invoking the Constitution's principles as a guiding force in 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting the importance of democratic values, Radhakrishnan appealed for constructive legislative dialogue and active citizen participation in nation-building. His visionary remarks were echoed by other key figures, including Lt Governor V. K. Saxena and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who underscored the Constitution's essence and the event's emotional resonance.