Left Menu

Delhi Aims to Shine as World's Premier Capital City

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called for Delhi to become the world's best capital, emphasizing the importance of the Constitution during a 75th-anniversary event. A coffee table book honoring Vithalbhai Patel was released. Radhakrishnan highlighted women's leadership and urged citizens to embrace democratic values for nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:04 IST
Delhi Aims to Shine as World's Premier Capital City
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold vision for India's capital, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to transform Delhi into the world's leading capital city. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly's event marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Radhakrishnan emphasized India should set its own global benchmark, distinct from other capitals.

The event also saw the release of a coffee table book dedicated to Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly a century ago. Radhakrishnan praised the book's meticulous curation and its role in connecting current and future generations with India's legislative history, invoking the Constitution's principles as a guiding force in 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting the importance of democratic values, Radhakrishnan appealed for constructive legislative dialogue and active citizen participation in nation-building. His visionary remarks were echoed by other key figures, including Lt Governor V. K. Saxena and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who underscored the Constitution's essence and the event's emotional resonance.

TRENDING

1
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

 India
2
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

 Global
3
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alle...

 India
4
U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025