UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated over 2 crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased individuals as part of a database accuracy initiative. This was done using data from government departments. The aim is to avoid identity fraud and unauthorized use of Aadhaar-linked benefits.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a significant move on Wednesday, confirming the deactivation of over 2 crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased individuals. The data was sourced from various governmental departments nationwide.
Collaborating with the Registrar General of India and other bodies, UIDAI is set on maintaining the database's accuracy. This preventive measure ensures that Aadhaar numbers of the deceased are not misused for identity fraud or wrongful benefit claims.
In an effort to streamline this process, UIDAI has introduced a portal feature enabling family members to report deaths in 25 states and Union Territories. Future integration across all regions is underway.
