Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, an office-bearer of a ruling party and five others were apprehended for illegally selling ganja. Police confiscated 33 kg of marijuana worth Rs 6.72 lakh from a building in Katol city. A case under the NDPS Act was registered, and the accused were remanded to custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant drug bust operation, the police in Nagpur district of Maharashtra arrested an office-bearer of a ruling party along with five others for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of ganja. The arrest followed a raid in Katol city, where authorities seized 33 kg of the illicit substance.

The operation revealed that the marijuana, valued at Rs 6.72 lakh, had been transported from Balangir in Odisha via a pick-up vehicle. The police acted on a tip-off, swiftly moving to intercept the consignment before it could further infiltrate the local market.

A case has been registered against the accused under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. All individuals involved have been remanded to police custody, with the case set to unfold in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

