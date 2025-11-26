Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

In a significant drug bust operation, the police in Nagpur district of Maharashtra arrested an office-bearer of a ruling party along with five others for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of ganja. The arrest followed a raid in Katol city, where authorities seized 33 kg of the illicit substance.

The operation revealed that the marijuana, valued at Rs 6.72 lakh, had been transported from Balangir in Odisha via a pick-up vehicle. The police acted on a tip-off, swiftly moving to intercept the consignment before it could further infiltrate the local market.

A case has been registered against the accused under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. All individuals involved have been remanded to police custody, with the case set to unfold in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)